4 Killed In Collision Between Two Trucks In J'khand

Four people were killed on Friday in a collision between two trucks in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said.

The accident occurred at 7 am at Chanpi village in Karra, around 40 km from the state capital Ranchi, after one goods vehicle collided head-on with the other due to dense fog, a senior officer said. The deceased were drivers and helpers of the two trucks, Karra Police Station in-charge Pankaj Kumar Das told PTI.

"A stone chip-laden truck and the other loaded with sand collided head-on. Two drivers and two helpers were taken to the Sadar Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," he said.

The three of the four deceased were identified as Sikra Pahan, Dinesh Pahan and Pankaj Munda.

The identification of the other person is yet to be established, Das added.