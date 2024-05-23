National

3 SDRF Personnel Engaged In Search Op Drown As Boat Capsizes In River In Maharashtra

A sub-inspector and two constables of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) engaged in a search operation drowned after their boat capsized in a river in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Thursday morning, an official said.

The incident took place near Sugav village in Akole tehsil at around 7.45 am during the search for a youth who along with another person drowned in the Pravara river on Wednesday, he said.

The search team comprised four SDRF personnel and a civilian.

"Yesterday, two youth drowned in the river. While the body of one of them was fished out yesterday, search for the other person was on. A team of SDRF was summoned to carry out the search operation," Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said.

"During the search operation, the boat which was carrying five persons, including the four SDRF personnel, capsized at around 7.45 am," he said.

While one SDRF jawan was rescued, the others could not be saved, he said. The bodies of a sub-inspector and two constables of the SDRF have been fished out, the official said.

A civilian who was with them on the boat is still missing. Search was on for him and the other youth who drowned on Wednesday, he said.

