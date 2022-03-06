Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

3 Killed, 36 Injured After UP-Bound Bus Carrying Labourers Overturns In MP

The bus driver lost control over the wheels and as a result, the vehicle overturned, he said.

3 Killed, 36 Injured After UP-Bound Bus Carrying Labourers Overturns In MP
Labourers die in bus accident in MP, 6th March 2022.(Representational Image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 5:39 pm

Three passengers, including a minor girl, were killed and 36 others injured after a bus carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh to Uttar Pradesh overturned in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. 
       

The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday at Pathkhai Ghat, some 35 km from the Shahdol district headquarters, when the private bus was on its way to the UP capital Lucknow from Kawardha (Chhattisgarh), Sinhpur police station in-charge Rameshwar Uike told PTI. 
       

The bus driver lost control over the wheels, and as a result, the vehicle overturned, he said. After the accident, the bus driver and conductor fled from the spot, the official said. 
       

Related stories

Srinagar: 1 Killed, 10 Injured In Grenade Attack On Security Forces

Over 50% Polling Till 2 PM In Peaceful Assam Civic Elections

 Time To Form 'Iron Government' Of BSP In Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

The deceased included an unidentified man, aged around 55 and two other persons - identified as Mahima (12), resident of Mungeli (Chhattisgarh), and Nadir Khan, from Shahjahanpur (UP), he said. 
       

Out of 36 injured passengers, 26 were admitted to Shahdol's Medical College, and 10 were taken to the district hospital. Later, eight of the injured people were discharged after primary treatment, the official said. A case was registered against the bus driver under relevant sections, he added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Bus Accident Labour Labourers Labour/Trade Unions Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Government Indian City Indians India Shahdol Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

Celebs Wish Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas On Welcoming A Baby Via Surrogacy

Celebs Wish Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas On Welcoming A Baby Via Surrogacy