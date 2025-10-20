23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

European naval force ASPIDES coordinated a search and rescue mission after an explosion on the Cameroon-flagged MV Falcon sailing toward Djibouti.

  • The MV Falcon, carrying liquefied petroleum gas, caught fire following an onboard explosion southeast of Aden on Saturday.

  • ASPIDES coordinated the rescue, with vessel MV Meda saving 24 crew members — 23 Indians and one Ukrainian.

  • Two crew members remain missing, while ships nearby have been warned to maintain distance due to explosion risks.

 23 Indian crew members onboard MV Falcon, which caught fire and was adrift off the Yemen coast following an explosion, have been rescued and safely handed over to the Djiboutian Coast Guard.  The Cameroon-flagged MV Falcon, which was sailing southeast of the port of Aden, Yemen, with destination Djibouti, caught fire after an explosion onboard on Saturday.   The vessel was fully loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Upon receipt of an urgent distress request from the vessel’s master, UNAVFOR ASPIDES, a purely defensive operation that protects civilian ships and crews navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, initiated a search operation.  “EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, under the coordination of Rear Admiral Andrea Quondamatteo, Force Commander of ASPIDES, has successfully coordinated a SAR (SEARCH AND RESCUE) operation," a statement released by ASPIDES said.   

“MV MEDA successfully rescued 24 crewmembers of MV FALCON (1 Ukrainian and 23 Indians),” it added.  The MV Falcon was escorted to the Port of Djibouti, where the rescued seafarers were safely handed over to the Djiboutian Coast Guard.

Out of a crew of 26, two members are still reported missing.

ASPIDES has informed all competent Authorities that vessels in the area have to maintain a safe distance due to the risk of explosion since the MV Falcon is carrying LPG.

