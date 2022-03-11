217 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday logged 217 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths taking the aggregate and toll to 39,43,325 and 40,013 respectively. In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the department said 301 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,00,428. Active cases stood at 2,846.

Bengaluru urban district reported 158 infections and three deaths. Other districts too saw new cases including nine in Chitradurga and Mysuru, seven in Ramanagara and five in Chikkaballapura. Kalaburagi reported one death while, 29 districts reported zero fatalities on Sunday.

One death each occurred in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Mandya and Raichur. The positivity rate for the day was 0.44 per cent and the case fatality rate was 3.22 per cent.

As many as 48,392 tests were conducted including 38,527 RT-PCR tests taking the total number of tests so far to 6.49 crore. There were 64,900 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.17 crore, the department added.

