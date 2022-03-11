Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

217 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In Karnataka

In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the department said 301 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,00,428.

217 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In Karnataka
Covid-19 vaccination centre (Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 1:40 pm

Karnataka on Thursday logged 217 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths taking the aggregate and toll to 39,43,325 and 40,013 respectively. In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the department said 301 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,00,428. Active cases stood at 2,846.

Bengaluru urban district reported 158 infections and three deaths. Other districts too saw new cases including nine in Chitradurga and Mysuru, seven in Ramanagara and five in Chikkaballapura. Kalaburagi reported one death while, 29 districts reported zero fatalities on Sunday.

One death each occurred in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Mandya and Raichur. The positivity rate for the day was 0.44 per cent and the case fatality rate was 3.22 per cent.

Related stories

COVID-19: Maha Reports 452 Fresh Cases, Four Deaths

Covid-19: Daily Cases Fall To 129 In TN

Covid-19: India Logs 4,194 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Dip To 42,219

As many as 48,392 tests were conducted including 38,527 RT-PCR tests taking the total number of tests so far to 6.49 crore. There were 64,900 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.17 crore, the department added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Karnataka Karnataka Bengaluru
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'