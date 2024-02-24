2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Congress, AAP Announce Alliance In 5 States Including Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat

The Opposition-bloc INDIA’s two allies Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have finalised their seat sharing agreement for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.
Both the parties have decided that AAP will be contesting four seats while Congress will field candidates in three constituencies in the national capital, the reports said.
It is said that official announcement will be made jointly by both parties today.
Following the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties—AAP will contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi, while Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, and North West Delhi will be contested by Congress candidates.
Earlier, cracks had erupted between the two Opposition allies after the AAP had offered the Congress just one of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The differences had also earlier emerged when AAP announced that it would contest all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and Chandigarh alone. The AAP has also unilaterally declared its decision on contesting three seats in Assam and also named its candidate for one Lok Sabha seat in Goa.
Pertinently, in 2014 and 2019, the BJP won all seven seats in the national capital, with a vote share exceeding over 50 percent.
The Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely has said that the two parties are strong constituents of the opposition alliance.
"The India bloc will contest the Lok Sabha elections strongly not only in Delhi, but the whole country,” he was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, the Congress has also decided to give one seat to AAP in Haryana and two in Gujarat. While the Haryana seat is likely to be either Gurugram or Faridabad, those in Gujarat include Bharuch and Bhavnagar.
The Congress and AAP have also announced alliance in Chandigarh and Goa for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier this week, Congress and Samajwadi Party also finalised their seat-sharing deal in Uttar Pradesh. Congress will contest 17 Lok Sabha seats while the remaining 63 seats will have candidates from Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and other alliance partners of the INDIA bloc.
The decision on INDIA bloc seat sharing in Maharashtra is also expected to be announced soon.