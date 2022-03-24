Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
20 New Covid-19 Cases In Thane, No Death

COVID cases in Thane.(Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 4:42 pm

With the addition of 20 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,709, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.
       

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,880 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.
       

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,449, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said. 

With PTI inputs.

