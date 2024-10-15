National

20 Kuki, Meitei MLAs Hold Meeting With MHA Officials In Delhi First Time Since 2023 Manipur Violence

In a statement, the MHA said a group of elected members of the Manipur Assembly, representing the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities, met here to discuss the current scenario in the state.

Unending Tension: Violence between Kuki and Meitei communities has become endemic across Manipur
Unending Tension: Violence between Kuki and Meitei communities has become endemic across Manipur Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Around 20 MLAs belonging to the warring Meitei and Kuki communities of Manipur met here on Tuesday for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state 17 months ago, in a bid to hammer out a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra and three MLAs from the Naga community were also present at the over-two-hour-long meeting convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as part of its efforts to iron out differences between the Meiteis and Kukis, and find an amicable solution to the crisis.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh did not attend the meeting, even though the Centre's interlocutor, A K Mishra, and other senior officials were present.

In a statement, the MHA said a group of elected members of the Manipur Assembly, representing the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities, met here to discuss the current scenario in the state.

"The meeting unanimously resolved to appeal to the people of the state belonging to all communities to shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost," the statement said.

This was the first time since May 3, 2023 that the Meitei and Kuki MLAs were in a same room. None of the 10 Kuki MLAs set foot in the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley and state capital Imphal in the last year and a half. They have also given all the Assembly sessions held since then a miss.

Sources said both sides put forward the views and grievances of the two communities and their sufferings during the long turmoil.

The MLAs also discussed the way forward and how to go about in the coming days, but nothing concrete could be achieved, they added.

"It was a good beginning. We were not expecting a miracle at the first meeting but it is an achievement that we could bring MLAs of the two communities under the same roof. We hope that they will meet again in the near future so that a peaceful solution is found," a source privy to the deliberations said.

On Patra's presence at the meeting, the sources said he is the BJP's coordinator for the northeast and was instrumental in bringing the MLAs to the capital.

Efforts will be made for similar meetings of civil society groups of the Meitei and Kuki communities so that their differences could be bridged and peace restored in the state, the sources said.

Those who attended the meeting included state Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Tongbram Robindro, Th. Basantakumar Singh from the Meitei side and Kuki MLAs Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen (both state ministers).

The Naga community was represented by MLAs Ram Muivah, Awangbow Newmai and L Dikho, the sources said.

The deliberations came nearly a month after Shah said resolving the situation in Manipur requires dialogue between the Kukis and Meiteis, and that the Centre is in discussion with both the groups.

On June 17, a similar statement was given by the home minister when he reviewed the security situation in the northeastern state.

A statement from the ministry had said Shah had underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing conflict in Manipur and added that the "MHA will talk to both the groups, Meiteis and Kukis, so as to bridge the ethnic divide at the earliest".

All the Naga, Kuki and Meitei MLAs and ministers who attended the meet were invited by the MHA through letters and telephone calls, the sources said.

According to the wishes of the Kukis, the MLAs from the community had earlier pressed their demand for a separate administration or a Union Territory for tribals in Manipur.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, more than 220 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: KL Rahul Returns To Bengaluru For Third Time In Red-Ball Cricket
  2. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pro Cricket League Announces Fixtures For Season 1
  4. SL Vs WI, 2nd T20I: Debutant Wellalage Takes Centre Stage To Level Series For Sri Lanka
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies Beat England By Six Wickets, Join South Africa In Semi-Finals
Football News
  1. Women's Super League: Arsenal Interim Coach 'Shocked' By News Of Eidevall's Departure
  2. Harry Kane Lauds 'Fantastic' Tuchel But Unaware Of Growing England Links
  3. Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Mane Sends Senegal Through But Ghana On The Brink In AFCON Qualifying
  4. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Dealt Blow As Wirtz Suffers Ankle Injury
  5. Women's Super League: Arsenal Look For New Head Coach After Eidevall's Departure
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Samsung Workers Call Off Strike After Extensive Meeting With Company, TN Govt | Explained
  2. 20 Kuki, Meitei MLAs Hold Meeting With MHA Officials In Delhi First Time Since 2023 Manipur Violence
  3. Ten Indian Flights Receive Bomb Threats In 48Hrs, Aviation Security On High Alert | Details
  4. 'Nonsense', 'Media Needs Introspection': EC Slams Exit Polls, Early Trends; Denies EVM Tampering
  5. The Real Reason Behind India And Canada's Failing Diplomatic Ties
Entertainment News
  1. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  5. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Taliban Bans Media From Publishing Images Of ‘All Living Beings’
  2. Europa Clipper: NASA's Dive Into The Ocean Of Jupiter's Moon | Things To Know
  3. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India After November
  4. Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
  5. Five Eyes Alliance And The Nijjar Killing Case | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Urges Centre To Step In As Bengal Govt Fails To Follow Order; Cal HC Allows Protesters Carnival
  2. Punjab Panchayat Polls: Firing Reported Outside Two Polling Booths, Six Injured
  3. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Batter Chennai, Other Regions
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling On Nov 20, Counting Of Votes On Nov 23 | Full Schedule
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23
  6. ISSF Shooting World Cup Final Highlights: Sonam Uttam Maskar Shines With Silver While Others Falter
  7. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  8. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan