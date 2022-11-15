Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
20 Girls Selected For Army-Sponsored IT Education Course In J-K's Ramban

One official said that 20 girls in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district have begun a year-long computer application course offered by the Army to underprivileged students.

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 8:16 pm

As many as 20 girls have started a year-long computer application course launched by the Army for the underprivileged students in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, an official said on Tuesday.

The project, a package that encompasses various computer skills, and basic computer knowledge, including windows operating system, MS Office and Internet, has been envisaged in line with the government Skill India and Digital India campaign, the official said.

He said the students undergoing the year-long 'advance diploma in computer application' course, aimed at women's empowerment, will have both practical and theoretical understanding of computers and their. 

All the successful students will be awarded the certification of 'Advance Diploma in Computer Application', the official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Banihal, Zaheer Abass Bhat, who along with army officers interacted with the trainees, appreciated the efforts of the Army and said that computer education will open avenues for the girls to become self-reliant.

"The completion of this course will open opportunities for students in the field of higher education as well as jobs," Bhat said. 

