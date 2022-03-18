Friday, Mar 18, 2022
2 Die After Car Ploughs Into Them In Punjab's Phagwara

The injured cleaner Shaukin (22), also from Saharanpur, was rushed to a Jalandhar hospital, he said, adding the car driver fled leaving his vehicle which has been impounded.

2 Die After Car Ploughs Into Them In Punjab's Phagwara
2 killed in accident on National Highway. (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 6:31 pm

A truck driver and a mechanic, engaged in repairing the vehicle on the roadside, died after being hit by a car on Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway on the outskirts of Phagwara, police said on Friday.


The cleaner of the truck was seriously injured in the incident on Thursday evening.


Sadar Police Station SHO Jatinder Kumar said the deceased were identified as driver Ayub (40) of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and mechanic Prem Kumar (32) of Lehal Kalan village in Jalandhar district of Punjab.

The injured cleaner Shaukin (22), also from Saharanpur, was rushed to a Jalandhar hospital, he said, adding the car driver fled leaving his vehicle which has been impounded.


The truck, coming from Saharanpur, developed some technical glitch near Chak Hakeem village. The driver parked on the roadside and got a mechanic to fix the glitch when the car ploughed into them, the SHO said.


Bodies of deceased have been kept in the Civil hospital mortuary, he said.

With PTI inputs.

