Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Home National

2-Day Session Of Gujarat Assembly From Today; House To Discuss The Proposal To Withdraw Bill On Stray Cattle

Gujarat Assembly will begin a two-day session on Wednesday, the last one before a new House is elected by this year-end.

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 9:18 am

A two-day session of the Gujarat Assembly will begin on Wednesday, the last one before a new House is elected by this year-end.

It is mandatory to convene a session of the House once in six months. The last Assembly session was held in April to pass the state budget.
The state Assembly elections are due in December this year.

On the first day of the session on Wednesday, the House will discuss the state BJP government's proposal to withdraw a bill that was passed in April for tackling the stray cattle menace in cities, an official said.

Earlier, following protests by the Maldhari community (cattle-rearers) against the bill, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil in April said he had requested Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to reconsider it, as the existing rules to control cattle menace in municipal corporation areas were sufficient and there was no need for a new law.

Gujarat government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani had also later announced that CM Patel decided not to implement the bill.

Hundreds of cattle-rearers held a 'mahapanchayat' near Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar on Sunday to demand the scrapping of the bill.

