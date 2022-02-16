19 Covid Deaths, 852 Fresh Cases In Odisha

Nineteen coronavirus patients, including a teenager, have died in Odisha and, 852 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said on Wednesday.



The daily positivity rate was 1.38 per cent and, 181 children were among those newly infected. The infections are the lowest since 680 cases on January 4. The state had logged 925 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday.



An 18-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Kendrapara. Six patients in Balasore and five in Bhubaneswar were among the new fatalities.



The toll mounted to 8,945 and, these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.



There are 9,433 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,736 in Khurda, which is in the yellow zone. As many as 61,623 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.



The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,79,898, including 12,61,467 recoveries as 1,671 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, it added.

