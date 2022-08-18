13 New Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,533 on Thursday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The archipelago had reported three cases on the previous day. Two new patients have travel history, while 11 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 25 active cases, while 10,379 people have recovered from the disease so far, including four in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has thus far tested over 7.68 lakh samples for Covid-19, and fully vaccinated 3.49 lakh people.

