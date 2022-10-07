100% Corruption Took Place During Previous Congress Rule: Karnataka CM

Faced by 40 per cent commission charge against his government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday hit back at the Congress for 'maladministration' when it was in power between 2013 and 2018 and alleged that there were instances of "100 per cent corruption" then.

Addressing the BJP's state executive meeting here, he told partymen that there was a huge responsibility, with high expectations by the people from them.

"The Congress' maladministration and its decisions are still fresh in the minds of the people of the state... they think that people would have forgotten everything and are making speeches today. There was no social harmony during their tenure that was marred by communal violence and killings."

He alleged that the law and order in the state had collapsed under the Congress government, which was plagued by scams. "There are instances where 100 per cent corruption had taken place. During the Congress' regime there was large-scale corruption in all departments," he said pointing to alleged corruption in the minor irrigation department, borewell scam, among others.

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board Member B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers-Pralhad Joshi, Shoba Karndlaje and Narayana Swamy-, party National General Secretaries Arun Singh and C T Ravi, among others were present at the meet.

The Congress has no moral right to speak about corruption, the CM said. They did not take any action against a DIG, who was allegedly involved in the police recruitment scam, and there were similar scams in Teachers' recruitment and Karnataka Public Services Commission.

"Áfter the BJP came to power, action was taken in connection with all these scams and I gave permission to prosecute the DIG involved in police recruitment scam. There were also scams in various public works during their tenure," he added.

The Congress has been trying to put the ruling BJP on the backfoot with the 'PayCM' campaign, targeting the government on the issue of corruption including the 40 per cent commission allegation made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah led Congress government of withdrawing cases against an "anti national organisation like PFI", Bommai claimed that despite attack on their own legislators, just for the sake of appeasement and vote bank politics, they supported such organisations.

They opposed action against such organisations, which burnt the house of a Congress legislator during the violence at Bengaluru's K G Halli and D J Halli, he said, "this is Congress' model and what morality do they have?"

Noting that any government should be formed with people's mandate, the CM alleged that by subverting people's mandate and democratic norms, the party (JDS) that had got just 32 seats was given power by the Congress, through illegal means after the 2018 assembly polls.

"In one and half years the Congress-JD(S) coalition government that was in power, had taken the state backwards in all sectors," he said, highlighting various schemes and welfare measures taken by his government for all round development of the state and its people.

Bommai further claimed that BJP is the only party that is holding its state executive once in three months to review its programmes and analyse the political situation.

"There is a huge responsibility on us and people have too much expectations... people have lost faith in other parties in the state and other parts of the country, and BJP heading the government in 18 states is the proof for it and it will be further known in the days to come," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)