Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
1.49 Lakh Entry-Level Posts Lying Vacant In Indian Railways: Vaishnaw

South Central zone of the Indian Railways is at number two position with 17,022 entry-level posts lying vacant, he noted.

1.49 Lakh Entry-Level Posts Lying Vacant In Indian Railways: Vaishnaw
Vacancy in Indian railways.(Representational image) Shutterstock

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 8:46 pm

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said 1.49 lakh entry-level posts are currently lying vacant in the Indian Railways. 


Among all the zones, the Northern Railways has the maximum number of vacancies (19,183) at entry-level posts, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. South Central zone of the Indian Railways is at number two position with 17,022 entry-level posts lying vacant, he noted. 


In December last year, the national transporter had to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams.

The recruitment drive for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPCs) for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories, ranging from the junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time-keeper to the station master, was at the centre of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. 


The aspirants alleged that while over 7 lakh “applications” were shortlisted, the actual number of candidates was around 3.84 lakh as the same person might have been shortlisted for more than one post. 
 

With PTI inputs.

