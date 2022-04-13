Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'Sea Change' In COVID-19 Situation, Delhi HC Closes Proceedings Relating To Disposal Of Bodies

The court noted that in the background of a large number of deaths suffered due to the pandemic, certain orders have been passed from time to time and status reports were filed, and it appeared that certain steps have also been taken.

'Sea Change' In COVID-19 Situation, Delhi HC Closes Proceedings Relating To Disposal Of Bodies
Delhi High Court File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 5:16 pm

The Delhi High Court has closed proceedings initiated by it in 2020 relating to disposal of bodies of those who died of COVID-19, saying the situation has undergone a “sea change” with the passage of time and the matter has lost its relevance now.

The court was hearing a PIL initiated on its own after coming across news reports about a lack of facilities to cremate those who had died due to COVID-19, with their bodies piled up in hospitals, mortuaries and cremation grounds.

“The situation has undertaken a sea change with the passage of time and the present petition has, therefore, lost its relevancy in today’s context. We, accordingly, close these proceedings at this stage,” A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said in an order passed last week.

Related stories

Orange Alert In Idukki District Amidst Heavy Rain In Kerala

Pondy's 13-day COVID-19 Free Streak Ends As 2 Test Positive For Virus

Over 186.05 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

The court noted that in the background of a large number of deaths suffered due to the pandemic, certain orders have been passed from time to time and status reports were filed, and it appeared that certain steps have also been taken.

After taking cognisance of news reports, the high court had on May 28, 2020, initiated the public interest litigation (PIL) at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news reports said a large number of bodies of Covid victims were lying in hospitals, mortuaries and cremation grounds due to shortage of sufficient facilities for funeral.

An anguished high court had said if correct, the situation was "highly dissatisfactory and violative of the rights of the dead".

The court maintained it was pained at the state of affairs as reported in newspapers.

The news reports had said the backlog in disposal of bodies was due to non-functioning of CNG furnaces at Nigambodh and Punjabi Bagh crematoriums.

The Delhi government had informed the court that urgent steps were taken to remedy the situation.

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Death Due To Covid-19 Cremation Ceremony Delhi High Court Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Dead Bodies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC