‘Proud Of Medical Team For Ensuring Quick Relief To Earthquake Hit Turkiye’: Army Chief

‘Proud Of Medical Team For Ensuring Quick Relief To Earthquake Hit Turkiye’: Army Chief

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6.

Manoj Pande addresses press
Army Chief Manoj Pande.(File photo) Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 3:29 pm

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday said the force is proud of its medical team for rendering humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to quake-hit Turkiye, and asserted that the mobilisation of a field hospital in short time indicates the team's operational preparedness.

He said this after interacting with members of the Indian Army's medical team that has returned to the country after rendering extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people in Turkiye 's Iskenderun region.

The event was hosted at Nalanda Auditorium in the premises of the Army Base Hospital at Delhi Cantonment.

"We are proud of our medical team for rendering humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to quake-hit people in Turkiye," Gen Pande said. 

India launched 'Operation Dost ' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.

"#IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #Türkiye," the Army had earlier tweeted.

The medical team provided assistance to quake-affected people in Turkiye from February 7-19.

"Within short period of time, the Indian Army medical team established 30-bed field hospital at Iskenderun region. The timely decision and excellent inter-agency coordination among all stakeholders made them among the first few medical teams to reach Turkiye," Gen Pande told reporters on Tuesday. 

"Mobilisation of field hospital in such short time in Turkiye also indicates the operational preparedness they maintain at all time," he added. 

Our medical team is extremely appreciative of the assistance and cooperation extended to them by Turkish citizens, Gen Pande said.
 

