PM Interacts With Personnel Involved In 'Operation Dost' For Assistance In Quake-Hit Turkiye

PM Interacts With Personnel Involved In 'Operation Dost' For Assistance In Quake-Hit Turkiye

PM Modi
PM Modi interacted with Indian human assistance and disaster relief teams deployed in Turkiye earthquake Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 8:01 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Indian human assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and lauded their work.

In a tweet, Modi said he interacted with the personnel involved in 'Operation Dost' in Türkiye and Syria. Their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable, he said.

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.

"Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter. "Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdagi & Antakya," he said.

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.

