 PM Narendra Modi Greets People On The Occasion Of Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami

Devi Saraswati is worshipped as the goddess of knowledge. The day is also celebrated as Basant Panchami marking the preparation for the arrival of spring. 

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 9:02 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

"May Maa Sharda's blessings be with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone's life," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

Saraswati is worshipped as the goddess of knowledge. Also celebrated as Basant Panchami, the day marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. 

