'Madam Used To Beat Me': Adivasi Domestic Help Following BJP Leader's Arrest

Following the arrest of BJPleader Seema Patra, her house help, who was allegedly tortured by her said that she was beaten up whenever she made a mistake while working.

"I have throat issues. What you heard is exactly what happened to me. Madam used to beat me up when I used to make a mistake while working," said 29-year-old Sunita, who is a tribal woman, at the hospital.

Commenting on Patra's action, BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi said, "We came here to meet the victim, she's a poor lady and used to work at her house. The way she was beaten by her was not right. It's good that she has been arrested & the party has also removed her."





Jharkhand police on Wednesday arrested suspended Seema Patra, wife of a retired IAS officer, on allegations of torturing Sunita.

Acting on a tip-off from a government employee, the Ranchi Police had rescued the woman from Patra's residence last week and recorded the domestic help's statement on Tuesday before a magistrate, sources said.

Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi's posh Ashok Nagar area for several years. Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of the woman, Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Patra's arrest.

Governor Ramesh Bais too on Tuesday asked DGP Neeraj Sinha as to why no action has been taken against the suspended BJP leader. Members of various tribal outfits visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the woman is undergoing treatment and met her on Tuesday.