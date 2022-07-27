'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign: Centre Changes Flag Code, 20 Cr Flags To Be Hoisted; All You Need To Know

The Centre's decision to change the Flag Code and launch the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign is an attempt to bring the national flag inside the houses of people rather than just being in offices and unfurled on occasions, sources have said.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, launched as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the country's independence, seeks to encourage Indians to exhibit the tricolour with almost no restrictions.

The campaign has been launched to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes for three days- from August 13 to August 15.

The Union Ministry of Culture is spearheading the campaign involving the state governments and multiple agencies to ensure hoisting of 20 crore national flags atop houses for the three days. The states have been mobilised to use self-help groups (SHGs) for the production of the flags. Local tailoring units and MSMEs have also been roped in.

The Ministry of Textiles has identified the flag producers who supply flags in large quantities.

All 1.6 lakh post offices in the country shall also have flags for sale at the last mile, the source added.

Change in Flag Code

On December 30, 2021, Centre tweaked the Flag Code of India 2002 in a bid to meet the huge demand for the tricolour. The Flag Code governs the use, display and hoisting of the national flag in the country.

The new amendment allows usage of machine-made and polyester flags. In the notification, the government had amended paragraph 1.2 of Part I of the Flag Code with “The National Flag shall be made of hand-spun and handwoven or machine-made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting.”

A new order also tweaked the clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 to say that "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night".

The recent amendments enable a member of the public, a private organisation or an educational institution to hoist the flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise, consistent with dignity and honour of the national flag.

.(With PTI Inpits)