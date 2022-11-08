Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
'Deeply Disturbed' By Kerala Governor's Expulsion Of Journalists From Press Meet: Editors Guild

On Tuesday, journalists of two news channels were expelled from a Kochi press conference by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan because of an "arbitrary act."

File photo of Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 8:29 pm

The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday took strong exception to the "arbitrary act" by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan of expelling journalists of two news channels from a press conference in Kochi.

In a statement here, the Guild said it was "deeply disturbed by this selective targeting of media channels by a person who occupies the high constitutional office, and who is supposed to be a guardian of democratic values, including freedom of the press".

On Monday, Khan expelled journalists of Kairali TV and MediaOne TV from a press briefing in Kochi and started his interaction only after the representatives of the two channels had left.

"Media has the right to be critical of those in power, and such critical coverage cannot be a reason for denying access to press meets," the Guild said.

"EGI notes with concern the increasing tendency to block the media from access to information in the public domain."

