'Corrupt' To Meet Same Fate As 'Rioters', Warns CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said corruption was in the genes of the parties that ran the state before 2017 and warned the corrupt would meet the same fate as those involved in riots.

"The 'daam' (price) of every 'kaam' (work) was already fixed. The racket (operating during the previous governments) had made the entire system hollow, by acting like a weevil. The results of this were known to everyone, and people of UP had to pay the price for it," he alleged, referring to the previous governments.

Addressing a public gathering here at inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for different projects, Adityanath said, "Corruption was in the genes of governments before 2017. Earlier, the government schemes were made to benefit one's own contractor and aides."

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) headed by Mayawati ruled Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2012. The Samajwadi Party (SP) ruled the state from 2012 to 2017.

"Today, when a resident of UP goes outside (the state), he is seen with respect. However, the situation was not so five years ago, as the youths who had to go out, had to face problems of identity and credibility. The people from the state were forced to hide their identity at that time," Adityanath said.

He asserted that the Uttar Pradesh government has worked with the policy of having zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, and has "infused a new confidence in the country". "The people have accepted the UP model. There is no place for crime and criminals in the state. Uttar Pradesh is now a riot-free state," Adityanath added.

He also said the law and order in the state is becoming an "example" ('nazeer') in the country, and better law and order is taking forward the possibilities of investment and employment.

"UP is the first state which has taught a lesson to the rioters that if they indulge in rioting, they will be deprived of the property made by their earlier generations. And, we are going to take this fight to corrupt people. We want that the property made by the corrupt should be used for the public, and there is a need to take forward a big campaign in this regard," he said.

(With PTI inputs)