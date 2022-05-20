Friday, May 20, 2022
'Check Out Popular Fiction In India': Shashi Tharoor's Swipe At Govt Over Tackling COVID-19

Tharoor also took a swipe at the government by comparing the prices of food items during the current NDA rule and the UPA era.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor PTI

Updated: 20 May 2022 7:21 pm

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a dig at the government by posting a picture seemingly from a shop where the book 'A Nation to Protect', chronicling its response to the Covid pandemic, is displayed in the "popular fiction" segment.

"Check out #PopularFiction in India these days!" Tharoor tweeted along with the picture. 

The book authored by Priyam Gandhi-Mody has Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its cover page and gives an account of the central government's response to the COVID-19.

Tharoor also took a swipe at the government by comparing the prices of food items during the current NDA rule and the UPA era.

"One more difference between the UPA era & the NDA: you feel it daily!" Tharoor tweeted with the hashtag inflation. 

 He shared a list of food items such as rice, wheat, sugar, tomato and onion with their prices in 2014 and 2022. 

