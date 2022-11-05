Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

 Autopsy Of Shiv Sena (Taksali) Leader Sudhir Suri To Be Conducted At GMC Amritsar

Five shots were fired at Shiv Sena (Taksali) Leader Sudhir Suri during the protest outside a temple in a busy Amritsar locality on Friday. He collapsed after being shot and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri
Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 11:08 am

The post-mortem examination of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead in broad daylight while taking part in a protest, will be conducted at the Government Medical College here on Saturday, officials said.

Heavy police deployment has been made outside the post-mortem house of the GMC. Later, the body will be handed over to Suri's family for his last rites, they said.

Attack on Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri

Five shots were fired at Suri (58) during the protest outside a temple in a busy Amritsar locality on Friday. He collapsed after being shot and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Suri was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31), was arrested and the .32 bore licensed weapon used in the crime was seized. He owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police.

Security tightened around Suri's house

The officials said security around Suri's house has been beefed up.

Police have also tightened security at many places in the city.

On Friday evening, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the crime spot with senior officials and took stock of the situation. 

Related stories

Shiv Sena Hindu Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead In Amritsar During Protest

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Shiv Sena (Taksali) Leader Sudhir Suri Autopsy GMC Amritsar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC