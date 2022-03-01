Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
 Air India Express Flight Lands In Mumbai With 182 Indians From Ukraine

According to an airline spokesperson, the Air India Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait touched down the runway at 7.40 am.

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 10:01 am

An Air India Express flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from war-torn Ukraine landed here from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning, an airline spokesperson said. 

The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait touched down the runway at 7.40 am, he said. 

An aircraft to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine had left from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for Bucharest on Monday. 

This is the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from war-hit Ukraine since February 27. 

Tags

National Air India Indians From Ukraine Evacuation Ukraine Air India Express Mumbai Airport Bucharest AI Express Flight
