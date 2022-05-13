Friday, May 13, 2022
'Achhe Din' Term Needs To Be Archived And Forgotten: NCP's Dig At BJP On 8-Year High Retail Inflation

The BJP had raised the "achhe din" (good days) slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaigning.  

Updated: 13 May 2022 11:57 am

With the retail inflation rising to an eight-year high at 7.79 per cent in April, the NCP on Friday took a dig at the BJP, saying its "achhe din" poll slogan needs to be "archived and forgotten" now. 

In a veiled attack on the J P Nadda-led party, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also sarcastically said it needs to be seen who will be blamed for the same and what will be the new diversion to hide this "failure". The BJP had raised the "achhe din" (good days) slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaigning.  

"India's #RetailInflation rises to 8 year high of 7.79% in April almost twice the rate targeted by #RBI which is 4%. #AchheDin, #Vikas, these words need to archived and forgotten. Now to wait and watch who will be blamed and what will be the new diversion to hide this failure," Crasto tweeted.

Retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April on annual basis mainly due to stubbornly high food prices, remaining above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fourth month in a row.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.95 per cent in March this year and 4.23 per cent in April 2021. Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.38 per cent in April from 7.68 per cent in the preceding month and 1.96 per cent in the year-ago month.

(With PTI inputs)

