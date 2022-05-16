PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Do-Or-Die For Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals need a win to stay in contention for a berth in IPL 2022 playoffs. Follow here live cricket scores of PBKS vs DC.
After Gujarat Titans became the first team to enter the IPL 2022 playoffs, six teams are in contention for three berths in the tournament's last-four. On Sunday, Rajasthan Royals toppled Lucknow Super Giants from the No. 2 spot to brighten their hopes but Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will back themselves to squeeze in. Usually 16 points are enough to make the last-four and that will keep DC and PBKS in the hunt tonight at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Defeat will inevitably mean elimination. Delhi smashed Rajasthan in their previous match with a timely batting show by Mitchell Marsh while Punjab Kings scored a morale-boosting win against RCB. Earlier this season, Delhi Capitals defeated beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets. Follow live cricket scores and updates of PBKS vs DC. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Full Schedule)
Both PBKS and DC will depend on their openers tonight. Mitchell Marsh slammed 89 off 62 balls against a quality Rajasthan Royals attack and that should set up the Aussie nicely against Punjab's lead bowler Kagiso Rabada. The powerplay will be very crucial.
Expect some aggressive cricket from both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals as both teams need to win their remaining two IPL 2022 matches to make the all-important playoff stage. PBKS lead DC 15-13 in head-to-head. One match was tied.
