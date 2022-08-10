Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Yemen Officials Say Fresh Infighting Kills 35 In South

Infighting among pro-government Yemeni forces has killed 35 troops in a southern province in the past 24 hours, officials said, a development that threatens a ceasefire in the country's wider conflict.

undefined
Eman makes a living out of her art. She is also able to support her family in war-torn Yemen.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 6:02 pm

Infighting among pro-government Yemeni forces has killed 35 troops in a southern province in the past 24 hours, officials said, a development that threatens a ceasefire in the country's wider conflict.

They say that an artillery duel that starts in the late hours of Tuesday hit areas around a local airport in the city of Ataq, the capital of the southern Shabwa province.

Five civilians were among the dead, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The fighting comes after months of tensions within the pro-government, Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting a common enemy — the Houthi rebels — since 2015.

Earlier violence late on Sunday erupted in the area after the province's governor, backed by the United Arab Emirates, decided to sack a police commander known to have an anti-UAE stance, the officials said.

Yemen's civil war erupted in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis descended from their northern enclave and took over the capital, forcing the government to flee to the south before its exile in Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition — then backed by the US — entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power.

Related stories

Yemen's Warring Sides Agree To Renew Existing Truce: UN

Yemen: UN Envoy Condemns Shelling In Residential Neighbourhood; Child Killed, 10 Wounded

Yemen Officials: Explosion At Arms Depot Kills 6 People

Since then, the conflict has turned into a proxy war between regional foes Saudi Arabia and Iran, which backs the Houthis. The war has also resulted in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Last week, the rebels and the government agreed to renew an existing truce, in place since April, for two more months after concerted international efforts.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

International Infighting Among Pro-government The Houthi Rebels Threatens A Ceasefire Yemeni Forces Killed 35 Troops Southern Province Southern Shabwa Province World's Worst Humanitarian Crises
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer