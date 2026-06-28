Why Karachi Keeps Coming Back To Pakistan's Terror Map

Karachi, widely known as the “City of Lights” (Rooh-e-Roshan), served as Pakistan’s federal capital from 1947 to 1961 and continues to be the country’s foremost economic centre. As Pakistan’s largest commercial hub, the city handles more than 95 per cent of the nation’s foreign trade, contributes nearly 30 per cent of industrial output, and generates around 60 per cent of total revenue. Its strategic importance is reinforced by two major ports: Karachi Port, situated on Karachi Harbour between Kiamari, Manora and Kakapir and positioned near the city’s central business and industrial districts; and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, located next to Bin Qasim Town in the southern part of Malir District in Karachi Division, Sindh.