How Militants Breached A Paramilitary Base In Pakistan’s Biggest City

The attack unfolded on Saturday evening in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar neighbourhood, an area surrounded by universities and government buildings in eastern Karachi. According to multiple reports, a militant first rammed an explosives-packed vehicle into the main gate of the Rangers compound, triggering a powerful blast that breached the perimeter. Immediately after the explosion, about five heavily armed militants entered the facility and engaged security personnel in a fierce gun battle that lasted around 15 minutes.