How Militants Breached A Paramilitary Base In Pakistan’s Biggest City

Militants stormed a Frontier Constabulary base in Karachi, killing at least seven security personnel in a coordinated attack.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility, calling it revenge for military operations in other provinces.
The sophisticated assault has raised serious questions about intelligence failures and the safety of paramilitary installations in Pakistan’s biggest city.
A brazen and well-coordinated militant assault on the headquarters of Pakistan’s Sindh Rangers in Karachi has left at least three paramilitary soldiers dead and raised serious questions about the security of critical installations in Pakistan’s largest city and commercial capital.
The attack unfolded on Saturday evening in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar neighbourhood, an area surrounded by universities and government buildings in eastern Karachi. According to multiple reports, a militant first rammed an explosives-packed vehicle into the main gate of the Rangers compound, triggering a powerful blast that breached the perimeter. Immediately after the explosion, about five heavily armed militants entered the facility and engaged security personnel in a fierce gun battle that lasted around 15 minutes.
Witnesses described the explosion as powerful enough to shake the ground, with smoke billowing from the site. “The ground felt like it does when there is an earthquake,” a local restaurant owner told Reuters. Gunfire was heard across the area before security forces managed to neutralise the attackers.
Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho confirmed that three Rangers personnel were killed in the attack. Three militants were also killed during the gunfight. At least two other people were wounded and taken to hospital, according to the Edhi Foundation.
The little-known militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has claimed responsibility for the assault. The group has a history of carrying out high-profile attacks targeting security forces and civilians in Pakistan.
This is the most significant attack in Karachi since October 2024, when a bombing targeting a Chinese convoy killed two Chinese nationals. While major militant attacks in Pakistan’s major cities had become less frequent in recent years, Saturday’s assault highlights the resurgence of violence, particularly targeting security installations.
Security forces responded swiftly, sealing off surrounding streets and deploying commandos from the Special Security Unit and Anti-Terrorist Force. A clearance operation was conducted, and the situation was brought under control by late evening.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have taken serious note of the incident. The federal government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the security lapse that allowed militants to breach a heavily guarded paramilitary base in the heart of the city.
The attack comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing a sharp rise in militancy, particularly in regions bordering Afghanistan. Security officials have blamed the TTP and its allied groups for most of the recent incidents. The resurgence of violence has raised concerns that urban centres like Karachi could once again become targets of large-scale militant operations.
Karachi, Pakistan’s financial and commercial capital, has a long history of political and militant violence. The latest attack has once again exposed vulnerabilities in the security apparatus despite years of crackdowns and intelligence operations.
As investigations continue, questions are being raised about possible intelligence failures, the level of coordination among militant groups, and the effectiveness of current security arrangements for sensitive installations in densely populated urban areas.