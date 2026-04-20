Japan’s Recent Earthquake Might Be A Cause For Another Major Tsunami After 2011's Mayhem

An official of the Japan Meteorological Agency speaks near a monitor showing a tsunami alert during a news conference at the agency in Tokyo, Monday, April 20, 2026, after an earthquake that struck off the northern Japanese coast. Photo: Source: AP

An official of the Japan Meteorological Agency speaks near a monitor showing a tsunami alert during a news conference at the agency in Tokyo, Monday, April 20, 2026, after an earthquake that struck off the northern Japanese coast. Photo: Source: AP