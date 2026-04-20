Japan’s Recent Earthquake Might Be A Cause For Another Major Tsunami After 2011's Mayhem

Summary of this article
The 7.5-magnitude earthquake was not just a seismic event; it was a trigger for a collective memory that has never truly healed since 2011.
The sound of shutters closing and the hurried footsteps of people seeking higher ground created a symphony of practiced survival.
The "3-meter" wave projection isn't just a number; it’s a mental measurement against the height of their homes, their shops, and the sea walls they see every day.
For the people of Japan’s northeast, the sea has always been an enemy and a provider of life that occasionally demands it back. On Monday afternoon, at 4:53 p.m., that uneasy truce was broken again. When the 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck, it wasn't just a seismic event; it was a cold, visceral trigger for a collective memory that has never truly healed since 2011.
In coastal towns across Aomori, Iwate, and Hokkaido, the frantic wail of tsunami sirens didn't just signal a warning—it signalled a race. You could see it in the faces of the elderly being hurried into cars by their children, and in the wide, confused eyes of students who have only ever known these drills as a schoolyard exercise.
On the streets, the sound of shutters closing and the hurried footsteps of people seeking higher ground created a symphony of practiced survival.
The Weight of the Wait
High above the shorelines, in school gymnasiums and hilltop shrines, the atmosphere is thick with a heavy, silent vigil. People huddle under emergency blankets, clutching mobile phones that offer a steady stream of updates—but no real comfort. For many, the "3-meter" wave projection isn't just a number; it’s a mental measurement against the height of their homes, their shops, and the sea walls they see every day.
In the midst of the chaos, there are the small, quiet moments of humanity: a neighbour checking on a shut-in, a driver stopping to pick up a pedestrian, or a stranger sharing a portable charger in an evacuation center. These are the threads that hold the region together when the ground literally falls away.
Living with the Ghost
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s plea for residents to stay on safe ground until the "all-clear" is a reminder of the ocean's deceptive nature. The first wave is often just the opening act of a much longer, more terrifying performance. As night falls, the pitch-black Pacific remains an invisible threat, leaving thousands to stare into the darkness, waiting for the water to either arrive or retreat.
In Japan, "resilience" isn't a buzzword—it’s a survival mechanism. But tonight, beneath the organised evacuations and the calm government briefings, there is a profound exhaustion. It is the weariness of a people who love their land, but are forced, once again, to fear the water that surrounds it.