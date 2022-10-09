Who Is Anna Sorokin, 'Fake Heiress' Behind Netflix's 'Inventing Anna', Recently Released From Jail

Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. The 31-year-old was arrested in 2019 after defrauding banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers of $275,000 to finance her luxurious lifestyle from 2013-2017.

Who is Anna Delvey/Sorokin?

Born to working class parents in Soviet Russia, 31-year-old Anna Sorokin moved to Germany with her parents after the fall of USSR and later migrated to the United States.

Using the name Anna Delvey, Sorokin maneuvered her way into elite New York social circles by passing herself off as a socialite with a $67 million (61 million euros) fortune overseas, according to prosecutors. She falsely claimed to be the daughter of a diplomat or an oil baron.

Prosecutors said Sorokin falsified records and lied to get banks to lend, luxury hotels to let her stay and well-heeled Manhattanites to cover plane tickets and other expenses for her, stealing $275,000 in all.

Her trial lawyer cast her as an ambitious entrepreneur who got in over her head financially and was simply buying time to pay her debts.

What lies ahead for Sorokin

Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City at the moments and is fighting deportation to Germany.

“Anna now has her opportunity to demonstrate her commitment to growing and giving back and being a positive impact on those she meets,” Engelmayer said in a statement. “She has hurdles before her, and she will navigate them with strength and determination, using her experiences and lessons learned," Anna's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said.

After serving three years behind bars, Sorokin was released last year and then detained by immigration authorities. They argue that she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.

An immigration judge cleared the way Wednesday for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while the deportation fight plays out. She is wearing an ankle monitor and had to post a $10,000 bond, provide an address where she’ll stay, and agree not to post on social media.

Her current attorney, Duncan Levin, said Wednesday that Sorokin wants to focus on appealing her conviction.

(With inputs from AP)