Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

White House: 40% Of Free COVID Tests To Low-Income Areas

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would make available 500 million free COVID tests to anyone who wanted one.

White House: 40% Of Free COVID Tests To Low-Income Areas
White House: Free COVID-19 testing in low income areas. (representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 11:46 pm

The White House says 40% of COVID-19 tests ordered through its programme to distribute free at-home rapid tests have gone to Americans in distressed areas.


That's an upward revision from an estimate of around 20% of free tests ordered by people in “high vulnerability Zip Codes” that White House officials had earlier provided to The Associated Press.


Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would make available 500 million free COVID tests to anyone who wanted one. 

Related stories

Nine Active COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

India Reports 6915 New Covid Infections; Active Cases Below 1 Lakh After 2 Months

20 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane


The US Postal Service was tapped to deliver the packages of four free tests per household. Officials placed a special focus on reaching low-income Americans.


Despite a crush of orders when the program launched in January, demand has fallen off as omicron cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. 


The White House says Americans have placed 68 million orders for packages of tests which leave about 46% of the stock of tests, or nearly half, still available to be ordered. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

International Washington DC White House COVID-19 Vaccine Full Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Vaccination Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Test Coronavirus Low-Income Areas Free COVID Test Washington Washington State USA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity