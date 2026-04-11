What Is The Nature Of US–Iran Talks In Islamabad? Format Uncertain, Mostly Indirect

Diplomatic efforts involving Iran, the US, and regional mediators continue amid uncertainty over the format, scope and conditions of ongoing talks in Islamabad.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran USA
Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The US–Iran talks in Islamabad are widely expected to be indirect.

  • Iran’s Tasnim news agency disputes reports of prolonged negotiations, stating talks are more likely to conclude within a single day if they proceed.

  • Pakistan has assembled a specialist team to support discussions on key technical areas, including navigation and nuclear issues, according to AFP.

The US–Iran talks in Islamabad are widely expected to be indirect, with both sides in separate rooms and Pakistani officials shuttling messages, according to AFP. However, multiple formats remain under consideration.

China’s state agency Xinhua reported that Pakistan is prepared to facilitate either direct engagement or indirect communication between the delegations. Meanwhile, Dawn described the meeting as potentially the first direct high-level US–Iran contact since 1979, underscoring uncertainty over the format.

Both delegations are expected to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately before any main negotiations begin, according to Iran’s Mehr news agency. The schedule remains fluid, with reports suggesting Iran’s delegation may meet Sharif around 1 pm local time, after which talks could proceed later in the day. It is still unclear when formal discussions will begin.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency has also disputed CNN reports that talks could last several days, saying they are more likely to be completed in a single day if they proceed.

Pakistan, which helped bring both sides together, has assembled a team of specialists to support discussions on navigation, nuclear issues and other areas, an AFP diplomatic source said.

Related Content
U.S. Vice President JD Vance - Photo: Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool
US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif - IMAGO / Newscom World
Fragile Truce: Pakistan–Israel Row Escalates After Def Minister Khawaja Asif’s Remarks Amid Lebanon Strikes
Iran Will Not Die: A view of the destruction at the Sharif University of Technology, targeted by the US and Israel, on April 7, 2026, in Tehran - Photo: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency
War From An Ocean Away
Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad - File photo
Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad
Related Content

Sharif has warned of a difficult process ahead, calling it a “make or break” stage in efforts to end tensions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February and Iran’s subsequent retaliation.

The talks are being closely watched by regional players including Egypt, Turkey and China, which have supported mediation efforts. Beijing has also been mentioned as a possible guarantor of any future agreement, though its role remains unclear.

Iran has meanwhile maintained that negotiations will not proceed unless its conditions, including a ceasefire in Lebanon, are met.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First

  2. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Special Message From Virat Kohli Following Match-Winning Knock

  3. CSK Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match

  4. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

  5. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 10, 2026

  2. Telangana declared free of Maoist armed formations after 42 cadres surrender: DGP

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: UDF Exuberant, LDF Cautiously Confident After Polling

  4. Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP: End Of An Era

  5. There is unease in ruling Shiv Sena, but talks of 'Operation Tiger' speculative, say Oppn leaders

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

  2. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  3. No Ceasefire in Lebanon As Cross-Border Attacks Persist

  4. Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Forces Shot Down Shahed Drones In West Asian Countries During Iran War

  5. The Price of Dissent: Why US Students Aren’t Protesting The Iran War

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  2. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  3. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  4. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  5. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

  6. Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore

  7. High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’

  8. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz