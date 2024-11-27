International

West Asia: Israel Strikes Beirut Moments After Approving US-Brokered Ceasefire With Hezbollah

Israel launched strikes against central Beirut on Tuesday, hours after agreeing to the ceasefire agreement mediated by the US. The ceasefire has officially begun now.

Israel strikes beirut moment after agreeing to ceasefire.
Rescuers use an excavator as they search for victims at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit a building in Beirut, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Photo: AP
Israel carried out a series of airstrikes in Beirut and its southern suburbs, moments after the ceasefire was approved. This was the heaviest bombardment in the city since the start of the conflict in 2023. According to Lebanese authorities, at least 24 people were killed and dozens more injured in the strikes, which targeted what Israel claims are Hezbollah infrastructure and weapons storage sites, AP reported.

A few hours before the strike, Israel approved a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon's Hezbollah, marking a significant step toward halting over 14 months of cross-border skirmishes that have contributed to the wider unrest in the Middle East. The deal, brokered by the United States, is seen as a major breakthrough in efforts to stabilize the region, though it does not address the ongoing and increasingly devastating conflict in Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement, scheduled to take effect at 4 am (local time), has officially begun now. The agreement was approved by Israel’s security cabinet on Tuesday by a vote of 10 to 1. US President Joe Biden hailed the deal, calling it “good news” and describing it as a “permanent cessation of hostilities.” He added that the agreement would serve as a foundation for a lasting peace, noting that both Israeli and Lebanese officials had accepted the terms of the US-brokered proposal.

The United States has played a significant role in facilitating the ceasefire talks, with US President Biden personally engaging with both Israeli and Lebanese leaders. The agreement has been described as a “major diplomatic victory” by US officials, though they have cautioned that the path to a lasting peace remains fraught with challenges.

The United Nations chief said that the UN is ready to support the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah. “Antonio Guterres hopes the agreement can put an end to the violence, destruction and suffering the people of both [Israel and Lebanon] have been experiencing,” Al Jazeera quoted his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarri.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the agreement, calling it an important milestone toward restoring peace and allowing displaced people to return to their homes.

Key Terms of the ceasefire agreement

The agreement, as per the AP report, calls for a two-month halt in hostilities, with Hezbollah required to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon, particularly south of the Litani River, a strategic area that has seen repeated clashes since October 2023. Under the terms of the deal, Israeli forces would also return to their side of the border, and the UN peacekeeping forces would take up a greater presence in the region, according to a CNN report.

The deal echoes UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was adopted after the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon, and which calls for a permanent ceasefire and the disarmament of all armed groups in southern Lebanon, aside from the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers.

Israel, for its part, has made it clear that it reserves the right to resume military operations if Hezbollah violates the ceasefire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that any attempt by Hezbollah to rearm would result in a “severe” Israeli response. “For every violation, we will attack with might,” Netanyahu said in a televised address after the cabinet's approval of the deal.

Despite the deal’s potential to ease tensions, its implementation remains uncertain. Hezbollah, which has expressed tentative support for the ceasefire, said it had not yet seen the final version of the agreement. “After reviewing the agreement signed by the enemy government, we will see if there is a match between what we stated and what was agreed upon by the Lebanese officials,” Mahmoud Qamati, deputy chair of Hezbollah's political council, told Al Jazeera. Qamati emphasized that the group would not accept any infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty, rejecting Israel’s demands for the “freedom of action” to strike in the event of a violation. “We want an end to the aggression, of course, but not at the expense of the sovereignty of the state. Any violation of sovereignty is refused” he said.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu explained the broader strategic rationale for pursuing the ceasefire. He emphasized that the halt in fighting with Hezbollah would allow Israel to focus its military efforts on its primary regional adversary, Iran, which backs both Hezbollah and Hamas. Netanyahu also cited the need to rebuild Israel’s military capabilities, which have been strained by the prolonged conflict.

“We need to isolate Hamas,” Netanyahu said, adding that a ceasefire with Hezbollah would prevent the militant group from supporting Hamas in Gaza, where Israel is still engaged in intense fighting.

