Week After Rare Dubai Floods, UAE Braces For More Rainfall | All You Need To Know

A week after rare floods brought the city of Dubai to a complete standstill, the United Arab Emirates is bracing itself for more rainfall starting Monday.
As per a report by the Khaleej Times, the UAE's Meteorological Department has stated that the gulf state will expect more rainfall this week. However, the Met Department added that these rains will "not even be comparable" to the floods of last week.
On Tuesday, Dubai saw a year-and-a half's worth of rainfall in one day. This extreme downpour submerged the city as the world questioned what caused the floods.
The UAE, one of the hottest and driest regions on Earth, experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday. This extreme weather also marked the most significant rainfall UAE has received in 75 years. The rainfall exceeded 100 millimeters within the first few hours of rain, resulting in flooding across seven emirates.
As per the UAE Met Department, there are chances of light to moderate rainfall on Monday evening and additional rainfall as the week goes by.
As of now, the met Department has stated that there is no cause for alarm. The overall weather in the UAE is expected to improve by Wednesday, as the rain will bring a significant drop in the temperature by five to seven degrees.
“There's no need for concern; the current situation doesn't involve heavy rainfall whatsoever. It's not comparable to last week's event. It’s not going to be intense; they're rather moderate, with clouds shifting from the western coast towards the UAE," Climate Expert Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology told Khaleej Times.
"There's a chance of light rain or drizzle. These clouds are headed to Abu Dhabi, resulting in light rainfall, then progressing eastward towards the mountains, where cloud formation could lead to a little over moderate rainfall only in mountainous areas. On Wednesday morning all the cloud cover will move outside the UAE towards Oman," he added.