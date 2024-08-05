International

Watch| Agitated Bangladeshi Protesters Vandalise, Loot PM Residence 'Ganabhaban'

Videos and images capturing agitated protesters carrying objects, animals from 'Ganabhavan' in Dhaka went viral. Some of them also ate the food prepared inside the residence.

agitated protesters loot PMs residence in Dhaka
agitated protesters loot PM's residence in Dhaka Photo: x
info_icon

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh stormed into ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's official residence in Dhaka following her resignation on Monday and were found vandalising and looting items from there.

As soon as Hasina resigned from her post, she fled the country and landed in India's Hindon airbase.

Videos and images capturing agitated protesters carrying objects, animals from 'Ganabhavan' in Dhaka went viral. Some of them also ate the food prepared inside the residence.

Follow LIVE Updates on Bangladesh Unrest

Videos from Dhaka showed large crowds celebrating the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government and shouting slogans.

Ganabhaban, one of the country's most secure buildings was looted and recorded by the agitated protesters who called this a symbol of 'victory'.

Several people were seen carrying out televisions, chairs, and tables from building.

Protesters were seen taking raw fish and eating biryani from the kitchen and refrigerators.

Many of them took live goats and ducks.

People also went into the bedrooms of Ganabhaban, and some were seen lying on the Prime Minister's bed. One protester took Shaikh Hasina's saree, and another took a Dior suitcase.

agitated protesters loot PM's residence in Dhaka
agitated protesters loot PM's residence in Dhaka Photo: x
info_icon

They also reportedly damaged portraits of her inside the building amid applause.

Videos on social media showed protesters climbing a statue of Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a 1971 Liberation War hero, in Dhaka and smashing it with hammers.

Her Awami League's office in Dhanmondi and Dhaka was set on fire by the agitators who chanted anti-government slogans.

They also attacked and vandalised the residence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the capital. Smoke was also seen coming out of the house.

