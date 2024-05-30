United States

Why Is Stop & Shop Closing Its Northeastern Stores? Here's What We Know

Stop & Shop is set to close several underperforming stores in Massachusetts, leaving uncertainty over the fate of its Massachusetts locations. The decision was made during Ahold Delhaize's Investor Day event.

Representative image Photo: X
Stop & Shop has announced plans to close several underperforming stores, leaving uncertainty over the fate of its Massachusetts locations. The "difficult," was revealed on May 23 during the Investor Day event of its parent company, Ahold Delhaize.

JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, said, "Stop & Shop has already evaluated its portfolio and will make difficult decisions to close underperforming stores to create a healthy store base for the long term and grow the brand."

In response to questions about whether Massachusetts stores would be impacted by the closures, a Stop & Shop spokesperson responded, "It is too early in the process to share any further information about any potential closures."

Despite strong performance in e-commerce, Fleeman emphasized that this alone would not prevent closures. "That's not enough, and it's not where we want to be or need to be," he said.

Stop & Shop has about 400 stores in the northeastern U.S., with around 125 located in Massachusetts. The company aims to ensure a "stable future" by focusing on well-performing stores.

"Stop & Shop has done a thorough evaluation and is focused on ensuring a stable and thriving future, which includes investments in price and customer service, along with optimizing the portfolio to focus on core markets where it can win," Fleeman said.

In past few years, about 190 stores have undergone remodels, which have led to better performance, according to Fleeman. "We’re committed to continuing to invest in our stores – as well as in our prices – to deliver a great in-store experience and great values for our customers," a spokesperson told Boston.com.

