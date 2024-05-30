Hollywood Actor Nick Pasqual Charged For Allegedly Stabbing Estranged Girlfriend And Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn

District Attorney George Gascón expressed his sympathy for Shehorn, saying, “My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident. Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.” He added, “This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”