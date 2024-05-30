United States

Hollywood Actor Nick Pasqual Charged For Allegedly Stabbing Estranged Girlfriend And Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn

Nick Pasqual, an actor known for his roles in "Rebel Moon," "Poor Paul," and "National Day Riff," was arrested on May 29 and charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, and injuring a cohabitant. Pasqual allegedly stabbed his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, multiple times at her Los Angeles home on May 23.

Nick Pasqual and Allie Shehorn
Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual, known for his roles in "Rebel Moon," "Poor Paul," and "National Day Riff," was arrested and charged on Wednesday, May 29, in connection with the brutal stabbing of his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

Pasqual faces one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent, according to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Pasqual could be sentenced to life imprisonment if he is found guilty.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 23 at Shehorn's Los Angeles residence. Pasqual allegedly broke into her home at 4:30 a.m., where he reportedly inflicted severe injuries on Shehorn using a knife. The DA’s office stated that Pasqual "inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence."

Following the attack, Pasqual fled the scene and was later apprehended at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He is expected to be transported back to Los Angeles County to face charges.

Shehorn, whose makeup artistry credits include "Mean Girls," "Rebel Moon," and "Babylon," had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual, highlighting the severity of the situation. They reportedly met on the set of "Rebel Moon," according to the Los Angeles Times.

District Attorney George Gascón expressed his sympathy for Shehorn, saying, “My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident. Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.” He added, “This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”

Allie Shehorn in hospital
Before Pasqual’s arrest, Shehorn reportedly underwent multiple surgeries and spent several days in intensive care, according to a GoFundMe page set up by friends Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff. As of May 28, Shehorn had been moved to a different part of the hospital, and on May 29, Dornoff shared an encouraging update with a photo of Shehorn walking with the aid of a walker. “Allie Shehorn is making positive steps to her recovery. It’s still a very long road but she is facing it with courage and determination. Love, Jed,” he wrote.

The L.A. Police Department is still investigating the case.

