From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza

Jared Ravizza, a madman from Massachusetts, has been accused of stabbing six people, including four young girls, in Massachusetts. He is accused of more life-threatening attacks and has been arrested and has multiple charges against him.

Jared Ravizza Photo: X
 Jared Ravizza, a 26-year-old man, allegedly stabbed six people including 4 little girls in Massachusetts. His violent act has left everybody shocked. Known among neighbors as a “weirdo” with an obsession for fitness and his appearance, Ravizza’s path from a seemingly benign eccentric to an alleged stabbing maniac is as perplexing as it is alarming.

Known for his tanned skin and flowing blond hair, Ravizza underwent a significant transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Neighbors recall how he and his father Jason Ravizza were fitness freaks and were frequently seen sunbathing and walking together. “Jared’s a weirdo”, one of the neighbors said. "They both grew their hair out and dyed it blond and eventually you couldn’t tell father and son apart from a distance,” the neighbor recalled. Jason, a mental health counselor with 35 years of experience, and his son Jared became almost indistinguishable from a distance.

However, this physical transformation seemed to coincide with a more troubling change in behavior. Neighbors described Jared as standoffish and unfriendly, often ignoring greetings and exhibiting increasingly bizarre behavior. The Ravizzas abruptly left Jared’s mother, Kim, about two years ago, a move that added to the growing sense of unease among those who knew them.

“Jared and Jason got very bizarre,” another neighbor recalled the father-son duo. “Suddenly started to look like they should be living in California or Hawaii — not Massachusetts.”

AMC Theater - X
Man Laughed While Stabbing Four Little Girls At A Massachusetts Theater, Attacked 2 More At A McDonald’s

BY Outlook International Desk

In recent months, Jared appeared to be undergoing an identity change, referring to himself as “she” on Instagram and adopting a more feminine appearance. He even filed paperwork for a legal name change to Jared Love Jones. This period also saw Jared entangled in legal troubles.

In April, he was arrested by West Tilsbury on Martha’s Vineyard for attacking his father and vandalizing his home. Despite undergoing a mental health evaluation, he was released, with a pretrial diversion session scheduled for November. At the time of the alleged attack, Jason told cops his son “had just had a mental break and attacked him,” according to the report.

Ravizza’s troubling behavior escalated to a terrifying level in May when he launched an unprovoked stabbing spree on May 25. Starting at the Braintree AMC theater, where he attacked four girls watching the movie “IF”, he went on to attack two more people at a McDonald’s. Witnesses described the horror as Ravizza, laughing maniacally, stabbed the young victims, aged 9 to 17. He then fled the scene in a Porsche SUV, driving to Plymouth, Massachusetts, where he reportedly attacked two employees at a McDonald’s.

One witness to the McDonald’s attack described Ravizza’s expression as eerily reminiscent of Jack Nicholson’s character in “The Shining.” The victims of these attacks were treated at local hospitals.

Ravizza’s violent rampage didn’t end there. He is also a suspect in the murder of his 70-year-old roommate, Bruce Feldman, whose body was discovered in their shared home in Deep River, Connecticut.

The police issued an alert, warning the public that Ravizza was “armed and dangerous”, carrying a 10-inch knife. Ravizza was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and is slated to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court.

