Known for his tanned skin and flowing blond hair, Ravizza underwent a significant transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Neighbors recall how he and his father Jason Ravizza were fitness freaks and were frequently seen sunbathing and walking together. “Jared’s a weirdo”, one of the neighbors said. "They both grew their hair out and dyed it blond and eventually you couldn’t tell father and son apart from a distance,” the neighbor recalled. Jason, a mental health counselor with 35 years of experience, and his son Jared became almost indistinguishable from a distance.