Why Is 'When Calls The Heart' Actor Mamie Laverock On Life Support?

Mamie Laverock, a teen actor known for her role in the Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart," has fallen five stories from a hospital balcony. She is currently on life support.

Mamie Laverock Photo: X
Teen actor Mamie Laverock, known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart," is currently on life support after falling five stories from a hospital balcony.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, 19-year-old Mamie had been undergoing "intensive treatment" in the hospital for two weeks due to a "medical emergency" that occurred earlier in May. According to the fundraising website, organized by her parents Rob and Nicole Compton, Laverock “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories”.

"She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," her parents wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Before her role in "When Calls the Heart," Laverock made her debut in the 2012 romantic comedy "This Means War," starring Reese Witherspoon, and appeared in the series "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

"When Calls the Heart," which airs Sundays at 9 p.m., is based on a series of books of the same name and has been a staple on Hallmark since 2014. The show chronicles the life of a teacher, played by Erin Krakow, working in a small coal mining town. Laverock portrays Rosaleen Sullivan, a nursing student whose father was killed in a mining accident.

Erin Krakow took to Instagram to urge her followers to contribute to the fund supporting Laverock.

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s on-screen mother Molly Sullivan, also posted on X to support Laverock.

In response to the tragic incident, Hallmark Media issued a statement to the New York Post: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our ‘When Calls the Heart’ community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time."

