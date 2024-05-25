Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024

Good news, New York’s cinephiles! Bryant Park is coming back with its Paramount+ Movie Nights.
The 31st season of summer movies in Bryant Park is set to begin next month. The screenings are going to take place every Monday at 8 p.m. from June 10 through August 12.
“We’re excited to bring back the widely popular Paramount+ Movie Nights this summer after reaching hundreds of thousands of fans last year,” Domenic DiMeglio, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Data Officer of Paramount Streaming, shared his excitement. “We are proud to be a part of Paramount’s storied history of moviemaking and believe this activation will further solidify Paramount+ as a premium destination for the best in movies and deepen lifelong, tangible relationships with our fans.”
This year’s screenings will kick off with crowd favorite Forrest Gump. The film will begin at 8 p.m., but the lawn doors will be open at 5 p.m. Try to get there as early as possible to get the perfect seat.
You cannot watch a movie with an empty stomach, and Bryant Park knows this very well. So there will be a lot of food and drinks on sale, curated by Hester Street Fair, on the Fountain Terrace, and beer and wine will be available for purchase on the eastern end of the lawn beginning at 5 p.m.
Here is the complete list of movies lined up for 2024 Bryant Park Paramount+ Movie Nights:
June 10: Forrest Gump (1994)
June 17: The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
June 24: Boomerang (1992)
July 1: The Gladiator (2000)
July 8: Old School (2003)
July 15: Funny Face (1957)
July 22: Cinema Paradiso (1988)
July 29: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
August 5: Arrival (2016)
August 12: Titanic (1997)