When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?

Fall presents a unique opportunity for travelers to explore new places and enjoy substantial savings. Know how to save big on airfare.

As summer winds down and the school bell rings, savvy travelers are discovering that September isn’t just about back-to-school shopping — it’s also the start of shoulder season, a prime time for travel deals. According to Expedia's latest fall travel report, this transitional period offers a unique opportunity to score affordable fares and explore destinations with fewer crowds.
Which are the best dates for best deals?

Travel enthusiasts looking to maximize their budgets should mark their calendars for the week of September 1. During this period, airfares drop an average of $100 compared to peak summer prices, as the flurry of summer vacationers gives way to routine work and school schedules. This presents an ideal window for those with flexible plans to snag significant savings.

For international travelers, the week of October 20 promises even greater bargains. Expedia reports that average overseas fares are expected to decrease by a substantial $260 from the summer highs. This dip offers a golden opportunity for those dreaming of far-flung destinations without breaking the bank.

November 10 is another key date for travelers seeking tranquility. The lull before the Thanksgiving rush typically sees a significant drop in tourist activity, making it a perfect time for a peaceful getaway. Additionally, Mondays throughout the fall are highlighted as optimal for travel, with potential savings of about 15% on domestic flights. Saturdays also offer good value for those willing to travel on weekends.

Which destinations will be trending this season?

Expedia’s report reveals several trending destinations this fall. Tulum, Mexico, Mallorca, Spain, and Tokyo are drawing attention for their favorable conditions and affordability. Tokyo, in particular, stands out with a surprisingly favorable exchange rate, making it an attractive option for international travelers.

Indianapolis has seen a 120% increase in interest, thanks in part to Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “Eras Tour” scheduled for November. The city’s spike in popularity reflects the influence of major events on travel trends.

For those prioritizing value over specific destinations, Las Vegas, Cancun, and Paris are recommended for their budget-friendly options. Additionally, Honolulu, Seattle, London, and Dublin are also experiencing a noteworthy drop in average airfares, making them worth considering for a fall escape.

“Fall is a fantastic time to travel, and there’s still ample opportunity to plan a memorable getaway,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. “The week following Labor Day offers the best domestic airfare deals, while October 20 is ideal for international travel — not to mention, it's the start of the beautiful leaf-peeping season.”

