Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024

Whether you’re drawn to vibrant cities, stunning landscapes, or affordable living, these destinations provide a range of options for remote work and exploration.

Representative image
With remote work becoming increasingly commonplace, digital nomads have a growing array of destinations to choose from. The Global Digital Nomad Report for 2024 offers valuable insights into the best places to live and work around the globe.

By evaluating visa costs, benefits, quality of life, economics, and tech innovation, the report has identified the top 15 destinations for digital nomads this year.

Representative image
1. Spain

Topping the list is Spain, with an impressive overall score of 98.12. Spain excels in visa benefits, boasting a high score of 98.67, and ranks second in tech innovation with a score of 90.84. While its economics score is slightly lower at 82.16, Spain’s warm climate, rich cultural offerings, and vibrant cities make it an attractive option for those looking to balance work and leisure.

2. Netherlands

The Netherlands comes in second place with an overall score of 86.26. It scores the highest in quality of life at 98, reflecting its excellent climate, safety, and healthcare system. The country’s progressive cities, high English proficiency, and robust infrastructure make it a top choice for digital nomads seeking a high standard of living.

3. Norway

Close behind is Norway, which ranks third with an overall score of 86.20. Known for its stunning natural landscapes and high quality of life, Norway offers a stable environment for remote workers. The country’s strong emphasis on security, healthcare, and pollution control contributes to its high ranking.

4. Estonia

Estonia stands out for its tech-forward approach and efficient digital services, making it a popular choice among digital nomads. The country’s e-residency program and favorable visa options are significant draws, coupled with a growing tech ecosystem and attractive cost of living.

5. Romania

Romania, with the highest economics score of 91.22, offers a cost-effective destination for digital nomads. The country's affordable cost of living, combined with decent internet speeds and a welcoming environment, makes it a practical choice for remote work.

6. Malta

Malta combines Mediterranean charm with a favorable visa regime, making it a desirable spot for digital nomads. Its quality of life is bolstered by good healthcare, a pleasant climate, and a robust tech scene, though it scores slightly lower in economics.

7. Portugal

Portugal is gaining popularity for its affordable living costs and high quality of life. The country’s mild climate, friendly locals, and strong expatriate community enhance its appeal for remote workers looking to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle.

8. Canada

Canada is known for its diverse cities and high quality of life. With robust healthcare and safety, it provides a stable environment for digital nomads. Cities like Toronto and Vancouver offer vibrant cultural scenes and excellent coworking spaces.

9. Hungary

Budapest, Hungary’s capital, is an emerging hotspot for digital nomads due to its affordable living costs and vibrant cultural life. The city offers a mix of historical charm and modern amenities, making it an attractive destination for remote work.

10. France

France, particularly Paris, is a well-regarded destination for its high quality of life, rich culture, and strong tech infrastructure. While the cost of living is higher compared to other countries on the list, the country’s vibrant lifestyle and excellent amenities attract many digital nomads.

11. Germany

Germany offers a solid mix of quality of life and economic opportunity. Cities like Berlin and Munich are known for their strong tech scenes and high standard of living, making them popular among remote workers.

12. Taiwan

Taiwan is recognized for its fast internet speeds and innovative tech environment. Its affordable living costs and friendly atmosphere contribute to its growing reputation as a digital nomad destination.

13. Czechia

Czechia, with Prague as a standout city, offers an affordable and vibrant environment for digital nomads. The city’s rich history, affordable cost of living, and improving tech infrastructure make it an appealing choice.

14. Latvia

Latvia’s capital, Riga, is becoming increasingly popular among digital nomads due to its low cost of living and improving quality of life. The city offers a mix of historic charm and modern amenities, with a growing community of remote workers.

15. Malaysia

Malaysia, particularly Kuala Lumpur, offers a favorable mix of low living costs, good quality of life, and strong internet infrastructure. The country’s multicultural environment and modern amenities make it an attractive option for digital nomads.

