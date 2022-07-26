Costa Rica Offers Digital Nomad Visas To People Who Are Working Remotely

Tired of working from home in the same location? Here’s your chance to switch your location and bring some fun into your life. Costa Rica is the next sought-after destination. Here’s why – this Caribbean region is providing a digital nomad visa scheme. The talks about introducing the visa scheme have been on since August 2021 but it has now finally been put into effect.

Here’s how you can qualify for the visa scheme – you will have to work in a foreign or a non-Costa Rican company and the work allows you to work remotely. To secure your stand, you will have to earn a minimum of $3,000 (Rs. 2,39,320.20 approx) per month. If you are planning to shift with your family, you will have to earn a minimum of $5,000 ( Rs 3,98,867 approx). You need to keep in mind your health insurance. It should be able to cover you for the entire stay in a foreign nation.

It is mandatory to fill out the form in Spanish. Once eligible, you can work and live in Costa Rica for an entire year and can extend for another year. While you are enjoying your stay and working remotely in Costa Rica, you do not have to think about paying any income tax, nor pay import duty on things if you are buying them for your work. Along with these benefits, you can also import two cars, according to media reports.

Once your application is submitted, local authorities will take up to two weeks to either accept or reject the application.

Costa Rica is now on its way to becoming the prime location for remote working. Hotels are also providing workplaces which are being shared and networking nights where people can come together for a meet and greet. Along with this, residential colonies are now being converted into shelters for remote workers. Thus, making Costa Rica the right destination for your remote work site.