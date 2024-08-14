Country star Bailey Zimmerman faced an awkward moment in Las Vegas when he was forced to perform shirtless after being ferociously booed by fans for his outfit choice. The 24-year-old musician took the stage at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, wearing a Raiders jersey, which sparked outrage among the crowd.
Bailey Zimmerman, who was opening for Morgan Wallen, was in the middle of performing his hit song "Fix'n To Break" when the audience suddenly erupted in a chorus of boos. The singer, initially confused, paused and looked around nervously, soon realizing that the crowd's displeasure was directed at his outfit, particularly his shirt.
He responded by pointing to his shirt and giving a thumbs-down signal, which only intensified the crowd's reaction.
However, Bailey took it in stride, and rather than getting upset by the heckling, he chose to remove his shirt mid-performance and continued to finish the set without his shirt.
"You guys want me to take it off or what?" Bailey asked the crowd, who responded with loud cheers. He then removed his shirt, earning the crowd's approval as they erupted into applause.
Later, Bailey reposted a clip of the amusing incident on his Instagram account. "Did you really get booed playing the Raiders stadium and then take your shirt off?" he wrote alongside a video of himself nodding and playfully covering his face in mock embarrassment.
"I know y'all just wanted me to take my shirt off," he added in the caption. The comment section quickly filled with praise for how he handled the situation.
"You're the man for continuing on, that ain't easy," one person commented.
"Brother, you are a f**king legend for this. This is straight up class. As humble as it gets," another gushed.
Someone else added, "You handled that like such a pro, and so humbly. Just giving the fans what they wanted and letting it roll off your back. Way to go."
One person suggested, "The Raiders are very new to Vegas and not really the locals team. Next time in Vegas wear a Vegas Golden Knights hockey jersey and the crowd will go wild."
'You absolutely killed it though. Your voice in concert is incredible and I was so stoked to see you live.'
Although this isn't the first time Bailey has performed shirtless, it is the first time he was compelled to strip down on stage because of his outfit.