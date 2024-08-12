Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened

Ayesha Curry, wife of Stephen Curry, was brought to tears when Paris police stopped her from reaching her car with her four-month-old son as they cleared the road for President Emmanuel Macron's motorcade.
Carrying her infant son Caius and holding her six-year-old's hand, Ayesha spent three minutes trying to return to her vehicle after the men's basketball final on Saturday.
Despite desperate pleas from her mother-in-law, Sonya, who was heard shouting that someone had 'touched the baby,' the French police refused to allow the family to cross the road to their waiting car or let their driver come to pick them up.
A visibly upset Ayesha Curry, 35, was seen holding her infant son Caius in a chest-worn baby carrier, with her six-year-old son Canon Jack, draped in an American flag, by her side.
What Happened To Ayesha Curry In Paris?
Ayesha Curry endured a terrifying ordeal in Paris when she was seen with their crying 4-month-old baby, surrounded by police officers. The apparent harassment escalated, leading to an intervention by the authorities, leaving the family shaken in what should have been a time of joy.
Sonya Curry, Ayesha’s mother-in-law, confronted officers on the crowded Paris street, seemingly trying to explain the family’s situation as she asked for permission to cross.
In a video, Sonya is heard saying, "Look, they won't let us go back over there where we came from. They won't let the driver come here and they won't let us go back over there."
Sonya also told one officer, "You will not sleep well," while shouting that someone had touched Caius, Ayesha and Steph’s fourth child, who was born prematurely in May. Draymond Green, a teammate of Steph Curry, is also heard saying that someone hit the baby’s head.
At one point, a man began translating for the police and offered an explanation, saying that "the president" — likely Macron, who had attended the gold medal match — was passing through the area.
"Nobody's allowed to cross the street right now until he's passed," the man informed Sonya.
An armed officer apologized, saying, "Sorry about the baby."
Steph Curry, 36, was not seen in the footage, but his teammate Draymond Green attempted to intervene in his absence.
Green asked, "So, even after him hitting the baby in the head, there's still nothing y'all can do to get them out of here?"
At one point, an irate Sonya is heard yelling off-camera, "What? Stop saying my name. You should be helping us with the baby!"
Later, a tearful Sonya simply pleaded with officers, "Let us get to our car."
Although Ayesha was visibly crying, she remained silent throughout the confrontation. The couple has not publicly responded to the incident.