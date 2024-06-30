United States

'Wait Until 8th': Why Eighth Grade Might Be Too Early To Give Smartphones To Your Kids

The "Wait Until 8th" movement, which encourages delaying smartphone access until the end of eighth grade, has gained popularity.

Representative image
info_icon

Melanie Hempe, founder of ScreenStrong and a registered nurse, strongly opposes the idea of introducing smartphones to children as early as eighth grade. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, she emphasised, "There could not possibly be a worse time for social media exposure in a child's life." Citing concerns about brain development and mental health, she argued that the risks of early smartphone use outweigh any potential benefits.

Hempe highlighted several reasons behind her stance. She pointed out that the brain's frontal cortex, responsible for judgement and decision-making, is still developing in eighth graders. This developmental mismatch, she warns, makes children more susceptible to risky behaviours facilitated by unrestricted smartphone use.

Moreover, Hempe expressed worries about the content children encounter online. "By eighth grade, they are searching for content that is more provocative," she explained. "They may be exposed to harmful material, which can significantly impact their mental and emotional well-being during this vulnerable stage of development."

Representative image - Pexels
'It Was Destroying My Mental Health': Arizona Teacher Quits Job Over Students' Phone Addiction

BY Outlook International Desk

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) underscores these concerns, revealing a disturbing rise in adolescent suicide rates. Suicide is now the third leading cause of death among high school students, with younger adolescents showing higher rates of suicidal ideation than their older peers.

In response to Hempe's criticisms, proponents of the "Wait Until 8th" pledge, such as Brooke Shannon, founder of Wait Until Eighth, argue that delaying smartphone access can shield children from the distractions and dangers associated with early social media exposure. Shannon emphasised that the pledge is not a mandate but a community-driven initiative to empower parents to make informed decisions about their children's digital habits.

Representative Image - null
Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety

BY Outlook International Desk

Despite differing views, both sides agree on the need for parental education and community support. Hempe advocates for resources like ScreenStrong's "Kids' Brains and Screens" course to help families navigate the complexities of raising children in a digital age. She urges parents to prioritise their children's mental and emotional well-being over societal pressures to introduce smartphones at a young age.

As the debate continues, Hempe remains steadfast in her belief that delaying smartphone access until high school could significantly benefit adolescents. "We have to hit the pause button," she urged. "Giving kids more time without smartphones can offer them a better chance to develop mentally, physically, and emotionally."

Representative image - null
You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
  3. Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: New Zealand Women Set 142-Run Target For England In Do-Or-Die
  5. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
Football News
  1. Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Sign Greek Striker Nikolaos Karelis
  2. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  3. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  4. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  5. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
Tennis News
  1. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
  2. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  4. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  5. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
World News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford 'In Serious Condition', Says Police; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  4. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  5. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18