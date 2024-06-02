United States

You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So

This practice can help protect your device from various threats, and many modern phones even allow you to schedule regular restarts.

The National Security Agency (NSA) has suggested a straightforward yet effective method for keeping your smartphone secure: turn it off and on regularly. While it may seem ironic coming from an agency focused on surveillance, the advice holds merit.

Forbes recently discovered an old NSA document that outlines various best practices for safeguarding your phone from cyber threats. The document features early 2010s smartphones, such as an iPhone with the iconic push-button Home button and a Samsung Galaxy model.

The document lists over a dozen tips, including "consider using biometrics" and "only use original charging cords." While much of the advice may sound familiar, the recommendation to restart your phone weekly has captured significant attention. This practice, though not foolproof, can help reduce risks from zero-click exploits and malware delivered through spear-phishing attacks.

For those new to this advice, rest assured that many people already follow this routine. Restarting your phone can enforce pending software updates, clear background apps, and fix memory leaks that might cause your device to overheat.

Many smartphone manufacturers have integrated features that allow for scheduled restarts. Samsung Galaxy devices and the latest OnePlus models support this functionality. While Google Pixel phones don't have a built-in scheduling option, they do automatically restart after receiving an over-the-air (OTA) software update. iPhone users can set up an automation to restart their device periodically.

In areas with poor cell signal, frequent restarts can also help reconnect to mobile networks. For instance, a quick reboot can resolve signal issues, though it might cause a moment of anxiety as you wait for the service bars to reappear.

In conclusion, while the NSA's recommendation might seem basic, it's a practical tip that can enhance your phone's security and performance. So, the next time your phone feels sluggish or overheats, consider giving it a quick restart.

